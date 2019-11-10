ALSDSU announces 36-hr Lower Subansiri shutdown

ZIRO, Nov 9: The All Lower Subansiri District Students’ Union (ALSDSU) has announced its second phase 36-hour Lower Subansiri district bandh (shutdown) from 5 am of 19 November in protest against non-fulfilment of various demands, including arrest

of all the fake and forged beneficiaries of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) compensation, from Potin to Pamluk stretch.

The union, in an intimation letter to the Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner regarding the proposed shutdown, stated that the union was compelled to go for the second phase of the shutdown as the government failed to fulfil its demands.

The union has been demanding immediate arrests of all the government officials involved in the TAH compensation scam; maintenance of road from Potin to Pamluk stretch of the TAH; immediate solution and disbursement of payment to all the genuine beneficiaries, who didn’t receive their compensation amount in Potin to Pamluk stretch of TAH, and immediate start of land acquisition process falling under the right of way (RoW) from Potin to Pamluk stretch.