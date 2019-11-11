Nyetriidow festival gets underway

THRIZINO, Nov 10: The 47th Nyetriidow festival of the Aka (Hrusso) community began with traditional fervour and gaiety here in West Kameng district on Sunday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the five-day festival, Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung called for preservation of the ingenious traditions and cultures.

“Our tradition is our culture, which needs to be protected and preserved for our identity. All festivals of various tribal communities remind us of our rich cultural heritage and tradition which define our true identity and strengthen our belief and rites,” he said.

Natung also gave assurance that a multipurpose hall would be constructed here, and that a water resource system would be set up in Kaya valley.

Pangin MLA Ojing Tasing said “festivals provide a platform for displaying our rich cultures and traditions to the outside people.” He appealed to all to maintain good relations, harmony and brotherhood for all-round development of the state.

Thrizino-Buragoan MLA and chief patron of the festival, Kumsi Sidisow, in his address said the festival “gives a message for unification among the clan members of the community.” He appealed to the people to stand united and preserve the cultural heritage of the community.

Organizing chairman Sang Dorjee Sidisow also spoke.

Among others, government officials, local leaders and GBs were present on the occasion.

The festival will feature several programmes, including traditional games and sports and cultural activities.