Nomination process for WHS status discussed

ITANAGAR, Nov 10: The first meeting of the Arunachal Pradesh Heritage Authority (APHA) was chaired by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar at the civil secretariat here on 8 November.

Convened by Cultural Affairs Secretary Remo Kamki and Research Director Batem Pertin, the meeting discussed the nomination process for the two tentatively listed UNESCO World Heritage Sites (WHS) in Arunachal – the Thembang fortified village, and the Apatani cultural landscape.

Among others, Principal Secretary AC Verma, Home Commissioner Kaling Tayeng, Tourism Secretary Sadhana Deori, Joint UD Secretary SK Jain, and

PCCF (Forest) RK Singh participated in the discussion.

In view of the status of the submission of the draft dossiers to the Archaeological Survey of India and available feedback, the APHA members opined that “there is need to work along the objectives under Sections 6 and 8 of the act,” and suggested engaging a consultant “for finalization of dossiers of the two sites,” and to invite the ‘terms of reference’ from the consultant, Shikha Jain, who is one of the key persons behind the inclusion of Thembang and the Apatani cultural landscape in the UNESCO’S tentative list of WHS’.

It was also advised that a series of consultations should be held with the local stakeholders and others regarding the listing in the UNESCO’s WHS’.