Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Nov 10: Seventy-three units of blood were collected during a voluntary blood donation camp organised by the All East Kameng Capital Complex Students’ Welfare Association (AEKCCSWA) and the Arunachal Voluntary Blood Donors’ Organisation (AVBDO), in collaboration with the RK Mission Hospital, here on Sunday.

AVBDO chairman Ramesh Jeke highlighted the significance of donating blood, especially for cancer and kidney dialysis patients.

“The demand for blood is higher in Arunachal, and this can only be mitigated if youths voluntarily come forward to donate,” said Jeke.

During the programme, 63 members of the AEKCCSWA registered themselves as regular voluntary blood donors. The AVBDO had felicitated the AEKCSWA on the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day for its constant support through voluntary blood donation.