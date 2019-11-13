Mishra participates in Guru Nanak Jayanti celebration

NAHARLAGUN, Nov 12: Governor BD Mishra participated in the Guru Nanak Jayanti celebration at the gurudwara saheb here on 12 November and paid obeisance to the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs.

Greeting the people on the pious occasion, the governor said, “Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav (Gurpurab) is a reminder for the devotees to follow his teachings and overcome the five vices – lust, greed, attachment, anger and pride – and devote one’s life to the selfless service of god.”

Mishra expressed hope that Guru Nanak’s message of peace, brotherhood and development would be further embedded in the hearts and minds of the people.

“Guru Nanak Dev had travelled far and wide, learned about all manners of people, their faiths and practices, and preached the best out of it. He taught that all human beings, irrespective of gender and caste, are equal. He also preached that there is only one god and all human beings connect with him by naam japana (chanting of god’s name), kirat karna (doing payers) and vand chhakana (sharing of earning with others),” the governor said.

A large number of people from various communities participated in the celebration at the Gurudwara Singh Sabha here. After the prayers, a lunch service was offered to every visitor to the gurudwara.

The Gurudwara Singh Sabha here was established in 1974 on a temporary basis. Subsequently, the Sangat of Itanagar constructed a proper building for it.

The Gurudwara Singh Sabha has a six-room yatri nivas, which is being run by the gurudwara committee, providing shelter to any individual coming from outside the capital complex. There are about 30 Punjabi families residing in Itanagar and Naharlagun.

At the Pasighat gurudwara in East Siang district, the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak was celebrated with the participation of people belonging to various religions.

The celebration included akhand path (non-stop reading) of the Guru Granth Sahib for three days, nagar kirtan, kirtan durbar, and guru ka langar. (Raj Bhavan & DIPRO)