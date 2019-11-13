Speaker calls on accident victims

DIBRUGARH, Nov 12: Arunachal Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona on Tuesday visited the Brahmaputra Diagnostics & Hospital Ltd here in Assam to enquire after the condition of four youths from Arunachal who were injured in a car accident in Monigong, in Shi-Yomi district, on Sunday evening.

Reportedly, an ill-fated car with five youths in it skidded off the road near Monigong, rolled down a gorge, and smashed into a tree.

All the five occupants sustained serious injuries, and currently four of them are undergoing treatment in Dibrugarh, while one is at Niba Hospital in Naharlagun, in Arunachal.

The speaker, who was on his way to Itanagar from Pasighat after attending the Agri Fair 2019-20, wished the injured speedy recovery. He also visited Niba Hospital and interacted with the patient and his relatives. (PRO)