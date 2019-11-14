AdiSU stages hunger strike for Mabira arson victims

ITANAGAR, Nov 13: The Adi Students’ Union (Apex) on Wednesday staged hunger strike demanding justice for the families of those who lost their homes in an arson in Mabira and New Mabira (KaihiNallah) in Madhuvan area of Namsai district.

In its 3rd memorandum, the union demanded for the immediate relief, rehabilitation and security of the affected families. The AdiSU also demanded immediate arrest of the culprits and necessary legal action against them.

The journalists from various media houses were denied permission to cover the hunger strike, said a release issued by AdiSU (Apex) president.

The AdiSU strongly condemned ‘the casual and step-motherly approach

of the district administration and police in dealing with such a heinous crime and human rights violation.’

‘It is a very sad state of affairs that victims of hate crimes are denied justice even after a month’s time’, the AdiSU said.

The proposed 48-hours hunger strike started at 8:00 in the morning. However, the district administration restricted it to 8 hours citing law and order problems. The DA allowed four members only to sit in hunger strike within the premise of DC office, Namsai, the release said.

‘The peaceful rally and dharna were declared illegal by the DA and the hunger strike was also allowed to be staged with very strict conditions. This shows that there is no democracy in Namsai district,’ said AdiSU (Apex) president Nang Gao in his press release.