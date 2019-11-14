PHED restores damaged pipelines

AALO, Nov 13: The Public Health & Engineering department has restored the main water supply line that caters to the water needs of the township in West Siang district, on 12 November.

Water supply began as usual from this morning after few days of acute crisis due to massive erosion and landslides caused by road cutting works along the stretch between Nigmoi and Aalo, where the main pipes are laid, the DIPRO informed, adding that “this is the main water source to feed Aalo township from Ene river.”

The department officials from the PHE were constantly engaged for days together and the Public Works Department also gave logistic support in the restoration work. (DIPRO)