NERIST organizes awareness prog on climate change

TAWANG, Nov 13: The Department of Forestry, NERIST has organized an awareness programme on ‘Impacts of climate change on bioresources and livelihoods of local people’ at Govt. Secondary School, Seru in Tawang district.

The aim and objective of the programme was to sensitize the people about the climate change scenario and collect their views to identify the major causes for bioresources depletion, and to suggest the suitable remedial measures through applied research, monitoring, evaluation and rigorous planning by the authorities.

Dr OP Tripathi, an assistant professor at NERIST, reiterated the need of a collaborative, community-based, and participatory approach to address the problem of climate change.

The climate change needs to be addressed at both global as well as local level, he said. Dr. Tripathi also spoke about efficient management and water budgeting, and disaster-risk mitigation strategies.

He also highlighted how changing temperature and periodicity in precipitation impacts plant productivity and cropping pattern.

Losel Nyinje Charitable Society chairman Rinchin Norbu emphasized on understanding and awareness on climate change at individual level. He cited the local problems, like gradual drying up of natural water bodies, water pollution at higher altitude due to anthropogenic activities and ever increasing plastic menace.

Dr S K Behera, Dr. Rajesh Bajpai and Dr K K Rawat from CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI), Lucknow highlighted the need of creating awareness on deforestation and community level participation in nature care and bioresource conservation.

They encouraged the participants to atleast plant a sapling on their special occasions to get themselves emotionally attached with the nature.

They further informed that climate change is a global problem and the onus also lies on them to address the problem.

They also highlighted the various sources of pollution and major activities undertaken by NBRI to study and protect the natural plant resources.

Dr Biswa Deori from Arunachal University of Studies interacted with the participants and encouraged them to work at local level. He also highlighted the various activities that can be taken up at local level for combating climate change.

GSS, Seru Principal Rinchin Tsering highlighted the gradual changes in local climate, including snow fall period, decrease in the population of local birds, change in local agricultural practices and gradual shift of local economy from agriculture to other sectors.

Earlier, Assistant Professor Asish Paul highlighted the aims and objective of the awareness programme.

The programme was supported by the Department of Science and Technology, New Delhi and attended by around 70 participants including students.