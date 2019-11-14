Chancellor inaugurates NSS unit at NEFTU

AALO, Nov 13: North East Frontier Technical University (NEFTU) Chancellor Dileep K Nair inaugurated the NSS unit in the university on Wednesday.

He exhorted the university students to take the scheme as part of co-curricular activity of the university and as a part of carrying out the noble works and social services in the villages to gain experience.

NEFTU Vice Chancellor Dr Tejum Padu and NEFTU Trustee Kuldeep Patil also informed the students on various NSS activities. (DIPRO)