Two-day buyers-sellers meet underway

ITANAGAR, Nov 14: A two-day ‘conference-cum-international buyers-sellers meet on agri-horti produces’ began at the DK Convention Hall here on Thursday.

The first-of-its-kind event here is aimed at promoting export of agricultural products and facilitating market linkages for agri-exports from the northeastern region (NER), especially Arunachal.

In his inaugural address, Agriculture & Horticulture Minister Tage Taki said the meet would “bridge linkages among the international and national buyers and the farmers.”

He said 75-80 percent land of the state is “still unexplored, in which lot of horticulture crops can be taken up, as the state is blessed with five types of agro-climatic zones.”

APEDA Chairman Paban Kumar Borthakur informed about farm produces like basmati and non-basmati rice, mandarin orange, kiwi, and large cardamom being exported to other countries.

“The crops need to be chosen as per demand by the other countries, for which avenue needs to be created for export. The export is a technical matter and Arunachal Pradesh has started a good beginning,” Borthakur said.

He added that “Arunachal is a land of rising expectations” in terms of export.

Agriculture & Horticulture Secretary Bidol Tayeng said “the crops should be selected as per the agro-climatic zones,” and that the production should be enhanced, so that export avenues can be created.

“With better market and market prices, the linkages with the farmers can be developed for national and international markets,” Tayeng said.

Ten international buyers from seven countries – Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Indonesia, the UAE, Oman and Greece – are participating in the buyers-sellers meet, which is organised by the APEDA and the agriculture and horticulture departments.

The exporters and the growers are also showcasing the potential products of the state, such as mandarin oranges, kiwi, pineapple, king chilli, large cardamom, organic products, fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, and spices.

The event is an attempt to introduce the products of the NER, specifically Arunachal, to the international market. It aims to provide a platform for B2B and B2G meetings of international buyers with importers and exporters, and with progressive farmers and growers, to explore the prospects of the agriculture and horticulture exports from the NER, particularly from Arunachal.

A field visit for the international buyers is also being arranged at the kiwi winery and the kiwi orchard in Ziro (Lower Subansiri) on 15 November.

The APEDA has organised various international buyers-sellers meets in the Northeast region this year, first at Guwahati (Assam), on 5 and 6 March, followed by another at Imphal (Manipur), from 19 to 20 June, and on 25 and 26 September at Agartala (Tripura).