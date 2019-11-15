Cycling campaign marks World Diabetes Day

‘No such thing as mild diabetes’

NAHARLAGUN, Nov 14: Local MLA Techi Kaso flagged off the cycling campaign, organised as part of the World Diabetes Day observation, at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here on Thursday morning.

Before the flag-off, Kaso said, “We can earn and learn everything, but if we lose our health, we may lose everything.

It is high time that we chose a healthy lifestyle, so that we may lead a peaceful and happy life, free from diseases.”

Speaking on the disease, diabetologist Dr Gomi Basar said, “It is high time people were made aware and got themselves screened for this lifestyle disease as no one is immune to it and there is no permanent cure for it presently. Moreover, there is no such thing called ‘mild diabetes’. It needs proper medication, exercise and diet.”

Dr Basar also informed that screening services are available free of cost at the TRIHMS’ district non-communicable disease clinic on all working days.

TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini also pointed out that while medical professionals try and give the best possible treatment, “it is the people who should try to remain fit.”

“There are different types of exercises, and today’s cycling campaign is a symbolic one to motivate people,” he said, and urged all to maintain their diet and food habits.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) state unit president Dr L Tsetin said the people of the state “should make use of the greenery of the state and exercise to stay away from several diseases.”

“Any type of exercise is good for health,” he said, and recommended to people of all age groups to continue with daily exercises like walking, cycling, running, and such.

Medical specialist Dr Ratan Ram informed that Thursday’s cycle campaign was “a humble beginning to create awareness among the masses.”

Speaking on World Diabetes Day, Dr Ram said, “There are around 65 million people suffering from diabetes, and it is increasing at an alarming rate. One must continue with daily exercise, such as cycling, to remain fit and stay away from diseases such as diabetes.”

Around 50 doctors from the TRIHMS and members of the IMA took part in the cycling campaign from Naharlagun to Nirjuli and back.

Additionally, free diabetes and diabetic retinopathy screening were carried out at the TRIHMS and at the RK Mission Hospital in Itanagar.