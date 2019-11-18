Bus involved in hit-and-run seized, driver nabbed

Correspondent

ROING, Nov 17: The police here in Lower Dibang Valley district have seized a police bus (AR-01G-4067) which was involved in a hit-and-run case on Friday, and have taken the driver in custody.

The driver, who has been identified as Yumto Romin (H/C 1st IRBn, Pasighat), reportedly surrendered on being summoned by the investigating team on Saturday.

On 15 November, a hit-and-run case was reported at the police station here by one Binod Sober, a contractual labourer under the GREF, stating

that a bus, suspected to be of the police department, had run over his three-year-old daughter. Reportedly, the child was rushed to the district hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

A case under Section 279/304-A of the IPC has been registered, and the details of the case are being investigated.

The police said it identified the bus after meticulous examination of records and CCTV footages.

SP Sanjay Kumar Sain has expressed grief over the untimely demise of the child, and appealed to all to drive safely and sensibly.