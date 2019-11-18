NESO to hold protest marches against CAB in all NE states

GUWAHATI, Nov 17: The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) on Sunday announced that it will hold protest marches against the proposed citizenship amendment bill (CAB) across all the states in the region on Monday.

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), which is a major constituent of the NESO, and other seven member organisations will hold their demonstrations in front of the respective Raj Bhavans in all the states.

“Through each governor, the protesters will submit memorandums to the prime minister and home minister against the bill, which is strictly against the indigenous people of the region,” a NESO release said.

“Northeast is not a dustbin of illegal Bangladeshi people. Under no circumstances will the CAB be accepted. Our protest against the anti-indigenous CAB will continue,” the statement said.

The BJP is bringing in the CAB only to garner votes of the illegal Bangladeshis, and the ruling party

is going ahead with the decision on the CAB on the back of their numbers in Parliament, it alleged.

The member organisations of the NESO are the AASU, the KSU, the GSU, the AMSU, the NSF, the TSF, the AAPSU and the MZP.

The CAB had been passed in the Lok Sabha on 8 January but lapsed later as it could not be placed in the Rajya Sabha.

The CAB seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan after six years of stay in the country, even if they do not possess proper documents. (PTI)