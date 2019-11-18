CM for discussion on party-less panchayat election

NAMSAI, Nov 17: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday urged the state’s media community to organise an event to discuss if the panchayat polls in the state could be fought on “non-party basis,” saying it would enhance the possibility of election of “genuine leaders.”

Addressing journalists on the occasion of the National Press Day here, he urged them to play the role of a watchdog to root out corruption.

“If elections are held on party line, many genuine candidates may not get tickets as parties have their own dynamics.

But if it is fought not on party-basis, people could elect a genuine leader who can lead the society,” Khandu said.

The chief minister said an event could be organised by media houses where all stakeholders would discuss the issue.

He also admitted that corruption is prevalent in the state, despite his government’s best efforts to curb it.

“We have reports that benefits of government schemes do not reach the actual beneficiaries. A large part of development funds under central schemes are misused. In such a situation, the media can play a crucial role to unearth the anomalies which will reduce corruption,” Khandu said. “You must expose all such acts and incidences for us to take appropriate action.”

On the citizenship amendment bill (CAB), Khandu informed that the consultative committee on the CAB, formed by the state government, “is ready with its final report after detailed consultations with all stakeholders,” and that a final draft would be submitted to the union home ministry.

On the Naga peace talks, the CM said everybody should hope for a final solution to the decades-old vexed issue.

“Once an agreement is reached, peace and normalcy will return in the region. However, when it comes to territorial integrity of our state, I have made my stand clear to the central government that we will not compromise on it,” he said.

Khandu said he will soon call an all-party meeting on the issue. (PTI & CMO)