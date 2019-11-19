11 arm wrestlers from Arunachal to participate in Intl. Combat Games

ITANAGAR, Nov 18: An 11-member team of arm wrestlers from Arunachal Pradesh will participate in the International Combat Games, 2019 scheduled to be held in Talkotara Stadium in New Delhi from 22 to 24 November, informed Arunachal Pradesh Arm Sport Association.

The team comprising four girls and seven boys will be leaving here for New Delhi on Tuesday.

MoS (independent charge) Kiren Rijiju is expected to attend the opening ceremony.

The team: (Girls) Kanu Yomcha, Jumbom Yomcha, Ibi Lollen, Katu Lollen. (Boys): Robin Natung, Damdo Yomcha, Nyosar Likar, Kirba Lollen, Mapu Yigam, Moli Ngomdir, Nyummar Bagra.

Ligo Taju is the coach.