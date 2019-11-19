Upper Subansiri win overall championship title

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Nov 18: Host Upper Subansiri with 11 gold medals won the overall championship title at the 7th State Level National Shotokan Karate-Do Championship, which concluded at the Singik Hall here on Sunday.

East Kameng with eight gold medals came in second position.

The title for the best male fighter was won by Doni Yangfo, while Goda Asha was declared as the best female fighter of the championship.

Lodar Tong and Mesum Singhi were adjudged as the best in the male and female kata demonstrations.

Around 310 karatekas from various districts of the state participated in the championship, which was organized by the All Upper Subansiri District Shotokan Karate Do Association, under the aegis of the Arunachal Pradesh state unit of the National Shotokan Karate Federation of India on 16 and 17 November, informed association’s state unit president Tai Hipik.

Attending the opening ceremony, MLA Taniya Soki advised the participating karatekas to maintain discipline and the spirit of sportsmanship throughout the championship. He also highlighted the scopes in karate and the importance of practicing martial arts for self-defence.

SP Taru Gusar also attended the opening ceremony.

Former MLA Dikto Yekar and Upper Subansiri district BJP president Jelly Jeram attended the closing ceremony and distributed the prizes to the winners.

Arunachal Karate Do Association general secretary S Deben Sharma was the main judge.