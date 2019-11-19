Arunachal receives ‘Best emerging green tourist destination’ award

NEW DELHI, Nov 18: The state’s Tourism department received the award for the best emerging green tourist destination of the country.

The winner was decided through an online poll conducted by the Travel & Leisure magazine. The award was given to the department and the stakeholders in recognition of their effort towards promoting tourism in Arunachal Pradesh.

Model-turned actress Dia Mirza presented the award to the department at a function held in New Delhi on 15 November.