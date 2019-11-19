State level painting competition on energy conservation held

ITANAGAR, Nov 18: A state-level painting competition for students of Classes IV, V and VI under category ‘A’ and Classes VII, VIII and IX under category ‘B’ was conducted by the NHPC Ltd, Regional Office, Itanagar as part of the national campaign on energy conservation launched by the Central Ministry of Power at the Don Bosco Youth Centre here on 14 November.

Ninety-one participants from 102 schools of districts such as Papum Pare, Lower Dibang Valley, Lower Subansiri, East Kameng, East Siang, Kamle, West Siang, Leparada, Upper Siang, Tawang, Tirap, Changlang and Lohit participated in the competition, themed ‘energy conservation.’

Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe also attended the award distribution ceremony along with children from Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired, Chimpu and Hornbill English School, Itanagar.

In category A, Chukhu Teji (Class VI) of VKV, PTC, Banderdewa; Priyam Nath (Class VI) of Malancha Art Academy, Papumpare and Niraj Paul (Class VI) of KV No.1, Naharlagun have secured first, second and third positions, respectively.

In category B, Kritika Barman (Class VIII) of VKV, Vivek Vihar, Itanagar; RagoTaku (Class IX) of Green Mount School, Papum Pare and

Tojom Ete (Class IX) of Delhi Public School, Itanagar have secured first, second and third positions, respectively.

Winners of first, second and third prizes of both categories A and B have won cash prizes of Rs 50, 000, Rs 30, 000 and Rs 20, 000 respectively, along with certificates. Consolation prizes of both categories A and B carry cash prizes of Rs 7500 along with certificate.