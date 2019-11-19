Yak mela held at highlands of nomadic yak rearers

DIRANG, Nov 18: The ICAR-National Research Centre (NRC) on Yak, here organised the 6th Yak Mela at Mandala Top, the pristine highlands of nomadic yak rearers, in West Kameng district on Monday.

The mela, organized in collaboration with the district administration, 4th Bn ITBP Dirang, 30th SSB Dirang and Construction Committee 108 Mane, Mandala, was held as part of the institute’s strategy in promoting and conserving yaks in the eastern Himalayas.

During the day-long programme, various competitions were conducted among the Brokpas and their yaks to encourage and attract farmers towards yak rearing.

Over 300 farmers from different pockets of West Kameng district participated in the mela, where an exhibition was arranged by the ICAR- NRC on Yak to showcase an extensive range of its developed products and technology, and to encourage the yak-rearing community in adopting scientific yak husbandry practices and inculcate entrepreneurship among the youths.

During the event, Darge Tseing was adjudged the ‘Best Brokpa’ of the year.

Attending the event, MLA Phurpa Tsering appreciated the efforts of ICAR-NRC on Yak in “promoting yak husbandry and enriching the livelihood of yak farmers” which he said “has resulted in increase in yak population in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Appealing to the Brokpa community to adopt the technologies developed by ICAR-NRC on Yak, the MLA called on the institute to extend its activities to other yak rearing states to benefit farmers there.

Attending the event, Rajiv Gandhi University Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha encouraged farmers to continue yak farming to improve their livelihoods, while also taking advantage of the support of the ICAR-NRC on Yak and other organizations. He also assured to extend his help and co-operation towards higher education of the students of the region.

Yak rearers also expressed their views and appreciated the help and support of the ICAR-NRC on Yak.

Earlier, ICAR-NRC on Yak Director Dr P Chakravarty highlighted the objective of the yak mela, which he said aims at promoting scientific yak husbandry practices in the country.

Dr D Medhi, Senior Scientist and organizing secretary also gave his inputs.

The Brokpa community, along with the Krishi Vigyan Kendra of Dirang, National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, and the Dirang CHC also showcased their activities during the mela.

The ICAR- NRC on Yak provided support with basic amenities like concentrate feed, common salt, mineral mixture, feeding pan, vegetable crate, steel bucket and other tools during the mela.