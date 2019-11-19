3 from Arunachal recognized for silent contributions

MUMBAI, Nov 18: Three unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh have been honoured at the 1st Northeast Unsung Heroes Red Carpet Social Award ceremony, held here on Friday.

They are mountaineer Taka Tamut, Wancho language script developer Banwang Losu and Deomali based NGO HOPE foundation.

In total, 23 unsung heroes of North East India were recognized for their silent contribution to the society in the presence of Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Founder of the event, Rebecca Changkija Sema informed that the programme is a humble effort towards national integration and to encourage the North Eastern’s silent talent.

Hosted by Find Studioz, in association with SEIL, the event was supported by the Mumbai Dabbawala.