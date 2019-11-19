Meet held to expedite road projects under PMGSY

SEPPA, Nov 18: A review-cum-interaction meeting with officials of concerned department and contractors was convened by Bameng MLA Goruk Pordung and Chayang Tajo MLA Hayeng Mangfi, here in East Kameng district on Monday, to chalk out viable solutions to expedite the construction of various road projects being implemented by the Rural Works Department of Bameng and Chayang Tajo divisions under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

During the meeting, discussion on matters relating to shortcomings in execution of works was also held.

While assuring every possible support, MLA Mangfi exhorted the contractors and department concerned to work with utmost zeal for the welfare of all without prejudice.

In order to complete all works within the targeted timeframe, Mangfi urged them to go the extra mile to expedite the work without compromising on quality.

He has also assured to pursue and cooperate with the department for allocation of additional fund, if need arises, for speedy and proper completion of any works.

In his address, MLA Pordung cautioned officers against any misconduct and said that strict disciplinary action will be initiated against the erring officers. He also warned of withholding the release of payment against any works that are found to be compromised.

Advocating for speedy and quality work, Pordung has also assured to extend every possible help for early completion of all PMGSY roads.

East Kameng DC Gaurav Singh Rajawat advised the department to strictly follow the guidelines as prescribed in the CPWD manual and ensure timely rectification of any observations made by quality monitoring team. He also directed the department and all contractors to depute at least two site engineers for proper construction of work.

RWD Executive Engineer M Ronya briefed the house about the status of all projects under the PMGSY and assured to complete all projects within the targeted deadline by following the CPWD manual. He also said that stern action will be taken against non-complying firms and presented timeframe for all works and urged all contractors to execute work according to DPR. (DIPRO)