Divyangjans seek due reservation

ITANAGAR, Nov 19: The All Arunachal Pradesh Divyangjan Welfare Society (AAPDWS) has written to the chief secretary, seeking early issuance of notification to every government establishment to implement 4 percent reservation for persons identified with benchmark disabilities in Groups A to D posts.

The AAPDWS requested the CS to issue the notification in the interest of persons with disabilities “as per the rights for Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, amended by the Government of India (Act No 49 of 2016, dated 27 December, 2016).”

Pointing out that no government establishment has been implementing reservation in promotions, the AAPDWS also sought early issuance of notification to government establishments to implement 3 percent reservation in promotion for persons with benchmark disabilities in government jobs in all categories.