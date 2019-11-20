NEEPCO gets ultimatum over job regularization

ITANAGAR, Nov 19: The Pare Project Land Affected Welfare Committee (PPLAWC) has served a 20-day ultimatum to the NEEPCO’s Shillong (Meghalaya)-based chairman to initiate steps to regularize the jobs of 48 ITI contractual staffers working under the corporation.

In a representation it submitted to the NEEPCO’s head office in Shillong on 18 November, the PPLAWC said the staffers in question are “working under fear psychosis due to delay of regularization,” and added that the salaries being paid to them “is also not sufficient to manage their families.”

“They are discharging their duties and responsibilities sincerely and dedicatedly since joining their duties on 19 January, 2017, at the NEEPCO’s Pare and Ranganadi projects,” it said.

The committee reminded the chairman of his office’s assurance to regularize the jobs of the 48 ITI staffers after the completion of their two-year contractual period. “But you have extended it for another one year, which is also going to be completed on 30 January, 2020,” it said.

The PPLAWC demanded that the jobs of the contractual staffers be regularized at one go within 20 days, saying it would otherwise launch “a democratic movement in the project area.”