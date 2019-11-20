Tadar Tang football qualifiers begin today

ITANAGAR, Nov 19: The first-phase qualifying rounds of the 18th Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament-2019 for Zone 1, Zone 2 and Zone 3 are scheduled to be conducted from 20 November.

The qualifying rounds for Zone 1 will be held in East Kameng HQ Seppa, while the Zone 2 and Zone 3 qualifiers will be held in Itanagar and Daporijo (Upper Subansiri), respectively, informed Arunachal Pradesh Football Association secretary Kipa Ajay.

Zone 1 comprises East Kameng, Pakke-Kessang, Tawang and West Kameng, while Papum Pare, Capital Complex FA and Lower Subansiri have been placed under Zone 2, and Upper Subansiri, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey and Kamle are in Zone 3.

The qualifiers will be held in two phases, with the second phase scheduled to start from 25 November.