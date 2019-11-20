Governor, CM review projects

ITANAGAR, Nov 19: Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday, and the two reviewed various developmental programmes and projects underway in the state.

The governor, who is going to attend the forthcoming Conference of Governors at the invitation of the president of India, enumerated issues which could be taken up at the conference and during the governor’s meetings with union ministers.

Mishra called for “more efficiency and effectiveness in the secretariat works.” He also stressed on filling up the vacancies in the state services.

“The public service commission must work tirelessly for flawless conduct of examinations for all the state level grades and vacancies,” the governor said.

Besides stressing on expediting the road projects, he emphasized the need to preserve the tiger reserves in Namdapha forest in Changlang district.

Mishra reiterated the need for allocating funds for developmental works to the departments concerned “well in time, so that last-minute rush for release of funds at the close of the financial year is obviated.”

Calling for putting in place a strong mechanism to prevent leakage and misutilization of allocated public money, the governor suggested that the state public accounts committee “must have regular meetings with the departments and bring in marked improvement in the situation.” (Raj Bhavan)