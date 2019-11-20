Dept asked to ensure farmers get quality materials

ITANAGAR, Nov 19: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Tuesday directed the horticulture department to not compromise on the quality of materials which are to be distributed by the department to the farmers under its area expansion programme.

The CS said this during a meeting here with Horticulture Secretary Bidol Tayeng, Finance Secretary YW Ringu, Horticulture Director

Jhummar Rime, and others, to discuss the department’s area expansion programme.

He also asked the department to consider distribution of horticultural items, such as saplings, planting materials, etc, to the districts “as per the success ratio of the crop in that particular district.”

To ensure 100 percent success, Kumar suggested that soil testing should also be done to check the suitability of the land.

Horticulture items, ranging from fruits, spices and aromatic crops like walnut saplings, blueberries, large cardamom, orange, ginger, king chilli, turmeric, cinnamon, arecanut, kiwi, pineapple, etc, will be distributed to the beneficiary farmers under the programme.

The CS also directed the department to work on “organic conversion of the horticulture farms and their products by obtaining required certification.”

He asked the department to impart training and provide material support to the farmers to achieve the target of doubling of the farmers’ income. (CSO)