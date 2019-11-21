Bank official arrested in TAH scam

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Nov 20: The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the Arunachal Pradesh Police has arrested Tage Tania, the then branch manager of the Central Bank of India, Ziro (Lower Subansiri), in connection with the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) compensation scam.

He was detained from Jorhat in Assam on Tuesday, and is in seven day’s police custody, informed SIC SP M Harsha Vardhan.

Tania is alleged to have acted in conspiracy with some other government servants to aid in siphoning-off government money.

This is the fourth arrest in the Potin-Bopi TAH scam. Earlier PWD JE Kabak Bath, PWD AE Toko Taje and ADO Toko Tath were all arrested for their alleged involvement in the said scam.

Also, former Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Kemo Lollen and DLRSO Bharat Lingu were arrested in July last year for their alleged involvement in the compensation scam related to Joram-Koloriang stretch of the highway.