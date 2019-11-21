Curtain raiser show for NE Food Show held in capital

ITANAGAR, Nov 20: As a curtain raiser show for the North East Food Show scheduled to be held at Meghalaya’s capital town Shillong from 4 to 6 December, the North East Entrepreneurs Alliance (NEEA) Arunachal chapter has organized a ‘road show’ here on Wednesday.

During the road show, more than 50 entrepreneurs from across the state participated and exhibited their various agriculture produces and food products.

Attending the programme as resource person, officer on special duty Maqbool Lyngdoh of the Food Processing Department of the Meghalaya Government, invited the young entrepreneurs and farmers to exhibit their products to the global market during the food show.

“The North East Food Show will be the biggest food show of the region. It will bring a platform for the Northeast agro and food processing industry to tap national and global markets through an intensive focus on networking and business relationship development”, he said.

Lyngdoh added that the platform is also to introduce northeast buyers, entrepreneurs, and markets to innovative food products, latest technologies, and global best practices, and to link producers directly to end consumers like restaurants, hotels, processing companies, wholesalers, traders etc for enhancing economic growth and increasing rural income.

Informing that the North East has many things to sell in the global market, he asked everyone from the region to work together in order to bring buyers and sellers under one umbrella.

State Industries Department Deputy Director Goli Angu said that Arunachal has huge scope for agriculture, horticulture and food processing sectors because of available land resources. Angu pitched for exhibiting their (entrepreneurs) products to the global market.

He also assured to take up the issues raised by the entrepreneurs with higher authorities.

On behalf of the NEEA, Vishmi Linggi and Bobby Hano also highlighted the details of the food show.

The North East Food Show is being organized by the Meghalaya Government in-collaboration with SIAL and NEEA.