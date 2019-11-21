Phurpa Tsering expresses concern over selection of beneficiaries

BOMDILA, Nov 20: MLA Phurpa Tsering expressed serious concern over selection of beneficiaries under the CM’s White Revolution scheme being executed by the department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary in West Kameng district.

“The local legislators should invariably be taken into confidence while selecting the beneficiaries so that the needy and deserving ones are not left out,” Tsering, who also is the district development committee chairman, said.

He directed the departmental heads to reassess the list of the beneficiaries and submit the final list on 25 November for further submission to the state government.

He also asked the departmental heads to provide him a copy of the proposals sent to respective directorates for follow-up action from his end.

MLAs Dongru Siongju and Kumsi Sidisow also endorsed the chairman’s views and opined that it is the collective responsibility of the legislators, administration and the departments concerned to ensure that the fruits of the various flagship programmes reach to the targeted people.

Later, MLAs Tsering and Siongju flagged-off the Bomdila Badminton Club for participation in the IXth Greater Kameng Badminton Championship to be held at Nafra in the district.

A total of seven clubs from Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng and Pakke Kessang are participating in the four-day events under seven different categories.

Among others, the SP, sub-division ADCs and HoDs also accompanied the MLA. (DIPRO)