New digital news website & mobile app launched

ITANAGAR, Nov 20: Former chief minister Nabam Tuki, along with party leader Tai Nikio launched a new digital news website & mobile app here on Wednesday.

While launching the website, The Sunrise Herald, Tuki highlighted the role of media in moulding the society in positive way and also appreciated Tadar Chachung, CEO of the company, for starting the website.

Tuki also stated that media persons should always maintain neutrality being the fourth pillar of democracy. He also added that “the media should work for the people without running after power and money.”

Nikio also highlighted the important role played by the media in democracy and urged media persons to always maintain professional ethics. “Media should have the guts to talk and write against any government if they find them acting against the interest of the common people,” he added.