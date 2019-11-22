Men urged to support Vasectomy Fortnight

ITANAGAR, Nov 21: Family Welfare (FW) Director Dr Allok Yirang exhorted the male members of every family to adopt non-scalpel vasectomy “and bear the burden with women to improve the reproductive health of couples, and for betterment of women’s health.”

He said this after launching the Non-Scalpel Vasectomy Fortnight campaign at the Itafort urban PHC here on Thursday.

Dr Yirang also flagged off a ‘Bullet rally’ from the PHC to mark the occasion, in the presence of the FW joint director, the nodal officer for maternal health, the capital complex DMO, and others.

“Vasectomy is a non-invasive minor surgical procedure and is the safest and effective birth control for male member of the family,” Dr Yirang said.

Stating that the acceptance level of male sterilization “is very poor due to lack of awareness,” he urged the male members of families to support the No-Scalpel Vasectomy Fortnight.

The FW director also urged the urban ASHAs to pay door-to-door visits and convince the male members to adopt sterilization.

FW Deputy Director Dr Amping Perme said, “As responsible husbands and fathers, men should adhere to the theme of the Vasectomy Fortnight.”

She said vasectomy can be done in 15 to 30 minutes, “wherein pain is minimal and complication is rare under local anaesthesia.

“It will also not affect male hormones,” she informed.

The No-Scalpel Vasectomy Fortnight will be observed till 4 December at the block level in two phases – mobilization phase and service delivery phase.

During the mobilization phase (from 21-27 November), awareness will be generated on the benefits of male contraception. In the service delivery phase (from 28 November to 4 December) a NSV/vasectomy camp will be organized. (DIPRO)