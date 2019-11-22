Gov highlights Arunachal’s tourism potential

NEW DELHI, Nov 21: Arunachal Governor BD Mishra met union MoS (Independent) for Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel, here on Thursday, and the two discussed promoting and harnessing Arunachal’s tourism potential.

The governor, who is on an official tour of the national capital, highlighted the vast tourism potential of Arunachal, and impressed upon the minister “the pressing requirement of exploiting the vast tourism assets of the state, particularly ecotourism, adventure tourism and cultural tourism.”

Mishra informed Patel that, along with the vibrant indigenous faiths, Arunachal has many important religious places mentioned in ancient religious scripts.

He said that Parshuram Kund, in Lohit district, which is one of the important places of pilgrimage, “needs to be developed for a safe visit, bathing and comfortable stay of the pilgrims who come from different parts of the country.”

The governor suggested “early finalization of the Parshuram Kund project to assist local youths to have self-employment opportunities and enhance the local economy of the state.”

He informed that, with the opening of the Bhupen Hazarika bridge, “the Parshuram Kund project will immensely enhance tourism in eastern Arunachal Pradesh.”

The MoS acknowledged the importance of tourism activities in Arunachal, and assured the governor to expedite the tourism projects in the state. (Raj Bhavan)