ATA submits memorandum, seeks early action

ITANAGAR, Nov 23: The Arunachal Teachers’ Association (ATA) on Friday submitted a memorandum to the education secretary, and sought early action on the association’s demands.

The ATA’s demands include implementation of the modified assured career progression scheme (6th CPC); benefits to non-promoted teachers on completion of 10 years, 20 years and 30 years, ‘as per the other ministerial staffs’; enhancement of school teachers’ retirement age from 60 years to 62 years; review of the integrated scheme for school education bye-laws as per the cabinet meeting held on 10 August, 2018; and reconsideration of the decision to merge the posts of the elementary education and the secondary education directors into a single post.