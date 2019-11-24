Min interacts with students, teachers of DPMSHVI

CHIMPU, Nov 23: Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Mama Natung visited the Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired (DPMSHVI) here on Saturday and interacted with the faculty members and the students.

During the interaction, Natung lauded “the dedication of the teachers for conducting various educational activities, training and rehabilitation measures to bring the differently-abled students into the mainstream.”

He also lauded the initiative of the school’s founder chairman, former chief minister Gegong Apang, who established the school in 1990.

The school’s principal, H Sharma, informed that the Donyi Polo Mission will organize the ‘Siang cup soccer festival’ for

U-14 and U-17 girls in Oyan, in East Siang district, from 10-14 December.