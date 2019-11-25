Arunachal teas in huge demand at Mumbai expo

MUMBAI, Nov 24: There was great demand for organic green tea and white tea produced in Arunachal from national and international buyers during the 7th World Tea and Coffee Expo held here in Maharashtra from 21 to 23 November.

The Arunachal pavilion, which was adjudged the best at the expo, became the centre of attraction for domestic as well as foreign buyers and visitors, and received bulk orders for organic green tea and white tea.

The team of small tea growers from Arunachal showcased different types of teas, like organic green tea, white tea, black tea, red tea, hand-rolled tea, etc, alongside 65 foreign companies from eight tea-producing countries during the expo.

Arunachal Pradesh Small Tea Growers Association general secretary Techi Hemu informed that buyers from the United Kingdom, Italy, the UAE, Belgium, Sri Lanka, China, the USA, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Iran, Nepal and Vietnam participated in the expo, and also took part in the back-to-back meet.

“The expo has not only opened a new global business opportunities for the tea growers of Arunachal but also provided them an opportunity to meet the industry leaders, manufacturers, buyers and distributors from the country and abroad,” Hemu said.

He said the expo gave much-needed exposure to the tea growers of the state.

A promotional presentation on the teas produced in Arunachal was made by tea consultant Parveez Arshad Hussain.

Agriculture Joint Director Tadu Game and tea expert Ruhani Sandhu attended the expo as guide and escort.

Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority Director, Saud Al Mazrouei, inaugurated the expo.