‘Join hands for a crime-free state’

PASIGHAT, Nov 24: Home Minister Bamang Felix inspected the police station here in East Siang district on Sunday, and urged all to join hands in making Arunachal a crime-free state.

Later, during an interactive meeting at the police station, Felix said the people feel safe and secure when they see that police personnel are performing their duties actively.

“We want to have a peaceful environment, and therefore we must build trust among the local denizens and gain their faith,” Felix said, adding that “cordial relationship and cooperation between the police and the public are prerequisites to a healthy atmosphere in the society.”

Acknowledging the important role of the police, the minister urged them to continue community policing with dedication and professionalism to ensure a safer society, but cautioned that “any kind of negligence of duty won’t be tolerated.”

“The police station should not be a ‘punishment station’ and instead it should be treated as a rehabilitation centre,” he said.

Felix assured to provide every support to the police personnel in performing their duties efficiently. He also threw light on various upcoming infrastructure development activities and requirements for modernizing the department.

The home minister was accompanied by MLAs Hayang Mangfi and Jikke Tako, DGP RP Upadhyaya, IGP Rabindra Singh Yadav, and SP Rajiv Ranjan Singh. (DIPRO)