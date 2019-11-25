Arunachal arm wrestlers win 11 gold in ICG

NEW DELHI, Nov 24: Representing the country, Arunachal’s arm wrestlers displayed superb performance at the International Combat Games (ICG) here, winning 12 medals, out which 11 are gold.

While Damdo Yomcha (60 kg), Mapu Yigam (65 kg), Robin Natung (70 kg), Kirba Lollen (75 kg), Tasen Ruti (80 kg), Moli Ngomdir (85 kg) and Nyummar Bagra (90+ kg) bagged the gold medals in their respective bodyweight categories in the senior men’s competition, Nyosar Likar

won the gold in the junior men’s 70 kg category, informed the Arunachal Pradesh Arm Sports Association (APASA).

In the senior women’s category, Kanu Yomcha (52 kg), Ibi Lollen (56 kg) and Jumbom Lollen (64 kg) won a gold medal each.

The lone silver medal was won by Katu Yomcha in the senior women’s 64 kg category.

“This is one of the best performances by the state’s arm wrestlers so far in the international level,” said APASA president Ligo Taju.

Apart from arm sports, the games organized by the International Federation of Arm Sports include kickboxing, mixed martial arts, karate, Taekwondo, rope skipping, etc, Taju, who was also the team coach, said.

Athletes from Turkey, Australia, Nepal, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and host India participated in the first edition of the Games.

The event was held at Talkotara Stadium from 22 to 24 November.