Campaign under BBBP scheme held

MARIYANG, Nov 25: A campaign under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme was held at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya here in Upper Siang district on 23 November.

Addressing the students, CDPO Pakkar Nomuk highlighted the various components of the BBBP scheme, and advised the students to study hard.

Probation Officer Akoying Tekseng enumerated the provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 1994, and informed that it is illegal to get married at the age of 18 years and 21 years for girls and boys, respectively.

“This kind of marriage will not be registered and the couple cannot avail government benefits under the act,” he said.

Tekseng also presented a brief on the POCSO Act, and advised the girl students to teach their younger ones about safe and unsafe touch.

A quiz competition was organised for the students, in which Geyem Pertin, Epicia Degu and Tiyem Ngusang were adjudged first, second and third place winner, respectively. (DIPRO)