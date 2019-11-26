Industries dept officers undergoing trg

ITANAGAR, Nov 25: The industries department is organising a three-day training programme, which began on 24 November, for capacity-building of officers of the department engaged in promotion of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in the state.

The programme, which is being organised in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, was inaugurated by Industries Director Habung Donyi, who advised the participants to take advantage of the programme and work with dedication.

The training revolves around “governance, regulatory and compliance management, including present goods & services tax (GST) regime and useful schemes for MSMEs in order to further guide and help the MSMEs in the northeastern region,” the organisers informed.

According to the organisers, the officers concerned will be equipped with a broad understanding of dealing with implementation issues and challenges related to the GST law, and be apprised of the major issues of concern and the challenges having a direct impact on the MSMEs.

“The programme will enable officers working for the state directorate of industries to initiate better approaches and decisions and further guide MSMEs and entrepreneurs in critical areas, such as improved resources utilizations, reduce financial operational and strategic risks, make informed decisions, improve business process, and identify all the potential risks associated with their products and services at the beginning of the process,” the organisers said.

Overall, the training programme would help in empowering the MSMEs to “refocus on business environment, social and governance issues, as well as in overcoming the compliance challenges,” they said.

MSME Centre Head Rajesh Batra and senior practitioner Rajeev Bhargav will be part of the programme, they said.