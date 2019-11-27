45 karatekas to participate in nat’l school games

ITANAGAR, Nov 26: A strong contingent of 45 students, comprising 19 girls and 26 boys from various schools of Arunachal, will take part in the 65th National School Games Karate, scheduled to be held at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, from 1 to 6 December.

Secondary Education Director Gania Leij during a briefing session at the premises of the secondary education directorate here on Tuesday encouraged the young karatekas to bring laurels to the state by winning medals.

Arunachal Karate Do Association’s acting president, Bulang Marik, offered tips to the young karatekas, and advised them to remain alert regarding their safety during the journey and during their stay in Madhya Pradesh, as many of them are first-timers.

Dongda Tapi is the chef de mission, and Kakio Siga, Dongda Tanang, Rechi Kagung, Likha Topha, Biri Moni and Yasa Rie are the coaches.

The team will be leaving here on Wednesday.