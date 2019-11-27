BILAT, Nov 26: The villagers here in East Siang district benefitted from a Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised by the district administration on Tuesday.

During the camp, which was inaugurated by local MLA Ninong Ering, 28 government departments provided their services the villagers at their doorsteps.

EAC T Pertin, HoDs and GBs were also present at the inauguration. (DIPRO)