VGEN health centre inaugurated

PASIGHAT, Nov 26: Pasighat ADC Tatdo Borang inaugurated the Gauranga Health Centre, a branch of the VGEN India Group, at the 2 Mile sawmill area here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

According to VGEN India, the South Korea-based organization has 26 centres across Northeast India, and the Pasighat centre is its second in Arunachal, after the one in Itanagar.

The ADC was briefed about the therapies provided free-of-cost at the centre, such as moxibustion, bio-wave, acupressure, and laser therapy.

VGEN’s Pasighat centre will provide free therapy to around 300 patients per day, the officials informed the ADC.

Borang urged the VGEN officials to offer their best services to the people of the area. He also advised patients to undergo diagnostic tests from time to time “to update their health status and future course of action.”

Among others, DMO Dr Kaling Dai, CHF Dean Dr BN Hazarika, senior anaesthetist Dr Kohon Borang, and social worker Aini Taloh were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)