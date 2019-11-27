ITANAGAR, Nov 26: The PHE&WS department has informed that water supply to the areas around ESS and C Sectors here will be affected for the next four days.
The department informed in a release that shifting of the pipeline, for the construction of the four-lane road, is currently underway near the civil secretariat, and requested the consumers to bear with the inconvenience.
Water supply to be affected
ITANAGAR, Nov 26: The PHE&WS department has informed that water supply to the areas around ESS and C Sectors here will be affected for the next four days.