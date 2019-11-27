Depts participate in ‘Destination NE’ event

VARANASI, Nov 26: Arunachal’s tourism and textiles & handlooms departments participated in the ‘Destination North East’ event held at Banaras Hindu University here in UP from 23 to 26 November. Health & Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang represented the state.

Union DoNER Minister Jitendra Singh, who also attended the event, commended the effort put in by Arunachal’s tourism department in setting up a display of various tourist attractions of the state.

A large number of curious visitors visited the Arunachal Tourism pavilion, and officials of the tourism department, led by

Resident Tourism Officer Adong Moyong, addressed their queries.

Arunachal Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo highlighted the reason behind participating in the event, informing that “the aim of Arunachal Tourism is to promote sustainable tourism in the state, so that the local communities also get to share the fruits of development while preserving their environment and culture.”

He said Arunachal Tourism participates in such events of national and international importance so that awareness is generated among the public about the state’s amazing tourism potential.