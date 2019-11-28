Bagra urges stakeholders to evolve strategy to export state’s handloom & handicrafts items

ITANAGAR, Nov 27: Textiles and Handicrafts Minister Tumke Bagra urged the stakeholders to evolve strategy to export traditional handloom & handicrafts products of the state to European countries, where there is a huge demand for such items.

Inaugurating a 14 days special handloom expo, 2019 here on Wednesday, Bagra urged the participating weavers, artisans, SHGs, NGOs and Cooperative societies from the state to increase their production. He advocated changing the quality of product by keeping traditional designs intact for marketing the products outside the state.

“The government will extend all possible help for the growth of Arunachal Pradesh handloom, silk and handicrafts sector,” he said.

He emphasized the need of organizing such expos to display the state’s traditional handloom and handicrafts items.

Textile & Handicrafts Director Haj Dodung spoke on the importance of such expos and urged the weavers, NGOs, SHG and cooperative societies to bring new products with innovative designs in future expos.

Textile & Handicrafts Secretary NT Glow, Guwahati based Weavers Service Centre Assistant Director UC Baro, all the officers and officials of the textile and handicrafts directorate attended the function.

Sponsored by Development Commissioner (Handloom), Ministry of Textiles, the expo has been organized under National Handloom Development Programme by the Arunachal Pradesh Handloom & Handicrafts Development Society along with Directorate of Textile and Handicrafts.