Shops gutted in fire at Raga

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Nov 27: In a fire accident that broke out at Raga in Kamle district, three small grocery shops, a hotel and fabrication shop and fair price shop were reportedly gutted down last evening.

Kamle district SP John Pada informed that the accident occurred around 01.30 hours midnight. “The cause of fire mishap is unknown. Police is investigating the matter. However, no loss of life or injuries was reported” said SP John Pada.

It said that owner of grocery shops were identified as Yukar Tama,Kabak Aken, Kabak Nepak and Maga Toru.

The Kamle district administration is to assess the loss of property and would send the report to the concerned authority, the SP added.

It is to mention that there is no fire service in whole Kamle district. Reportedly the SP has sought for early establishment of fire service at Raga.