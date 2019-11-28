NABARD launches PLP for Tirap

KHONSA, Nov 27: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has launched the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) 2020-21 for Tirap district.

It was formally launched by Deputy Commissioner P N Thungon in the district consultative committee (DCC) meeting, held here in the district on Wednesday by the lead bank.

Expressing concern over the low CD ratio in the district, the DC advised the banks to disburse the loan applications under different government schemes before the next DCC meeting and also to improve the CD ratio.

He further advised banks to achieve the target under ACP in the current financial year and requested RBI & LDM to raise the issue of shortage of manpower in bank branches due to which, the DC said, “they are not able to deliver achievement under financial inclusion and other banking services.”

NABARD District Development Manager Kamal Roy informed that the total credit potential under the priority sector had been estimated at Rs 1426.07 lakh for the financial year 2020-21, of which the agricultural sector accounts for Rs 1189.52 lakh. Roy advised all bank branches to conduct financial literacy camps in villages in their operation area. He also informed about different subsidy schemes, and sought support from bank managers for credit linkage of SHGs and farmers’ clubs in the district.

Roy requested branch managers to conduct recovery drive involving the district administration.

Lead bank chief manager Sanjay Mazumder shared the status of credit-deposit (CD) ratio, KCC loan, digitalization, priority sector landing, PMJDY,PMSBY, PMJJBY, APY, flagship schemes of central and state governments.

Updating on the progress under the SHG credit linkage with the banks in the district, Mazumder informed that “the performance is not satisfactory and that the recovery position of the district was also not up to the mark.” He requested the bank branches to seek help of government functionaries in this regard and maintain close liaison with the government authorities for recovery of bank’s dues. He also asked for preparing department wise defaulters list and separate list for ‘Bakijai’ cases.

The meet was attended by officials from the Reserve Bank of India, NABARD and other banks, along with line departments.