APRB inks MoU with ArRSLM

ITANAGAR, Nov 28: The Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank (APRB) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) with the view of expanding self-help groups’ (SHG) bank linkages in the rural areas of the state.

Terming the signing of the MoU “historic,” ArSRLM CEO Tabin Siga said it would “further enable SHGs and their primary level federations to access banking financial services at the grassroots level.”

The APRB chairman lauded the efforts of the ArSRLM to promote robust SHGs, and assured to provide them with credit support for development of the rural sectors.

State mission manager (financial inclusion), Hillang Tasap, informed that “a total of 2,609 SHGs will benefit from the convergence collaboration approach to achieve the last-mile delivery of banking services to the institutions of the poor in the villages.”