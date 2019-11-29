Dist bandh passes off peacefully

[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, Nov 28: The 12-hour Upper Subansiri district bandh imposed by the All Tagin Youth Association on Thursday passed off without incident.

The association had announced the shutdown to press its demands, including early conduct of a public hearing to demarcate the inter-district boundary between Upper Subansiri and Kamle, and repeal of the previous notification (No 577, Vol XXIV, Naharlagun, dated 4 December, 2017) issued by the state government.